TN YouTuber Felix Gerald arrested over Karur stampede remarks

Karur: Tamil Nadu Police arrested popular YouTuber Felix Gerald on Tuesday for allegedly making defamatory and misleading remarks about the tragic stampede at Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay’s campaign rally in Karur on September 27, where 41 people, including several women and children, lost their lives.

Officials said his recent video could incite unrest and spread misinformation while the official inquiry is underway.

Earlier, the police had warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone posting content that causes fear or disrupts public order. The authorities have urged the public to refrain from spreading misinformation and to cooperate with the investigation.

Gerald’s arrest came hours after Karur Town Police confirmed that a First Information Report (FIR) had been filed against senior TVK functionaries. Those named include TVK General Secretary of Election Campaign Management N. Anand alias ‘Bussy’ Anand, State Joint Secretary Nirmal Kumar, and Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan.

The case, submitted to the Karur Judicial Magistrate Court No. 1, cites five sections of the Indian Penal Code, including causing death by negligence and disobedience of public safety orders.

Mathiyazhagan is already arrested and is being questioned by a special police team at Karur.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who rushed to Karur soon after the disaster, reiterated his government’s resolve to ensure accountability. “We have already appointed a commission of inquiry under retired judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan. It is our duty to make sure such a tragedy never repeats. Those spreading rumours that disrupt peace will face action,” he said.

Opposition AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) strongly criticised the DMK government’s crowd control and safety measures.

“The administration failed to protect the lives of innocent people. There must be a fully transparent probe, not an eyewash,” he said.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, whose party organised the rally, expressed deep sorrow and pledged cooperation with investigators. “My heart goes out to the families who have suffered unimaginable loss. We will cooperate with all investigations and help ensure justice and relief for the victims,” Vijay stated.

His party has also promised financial assistance to the bereaved families. The tragedy has intensified debate about safety at political events in Tamil Nadu.

The state government says it is working on stricter guidelines for crowd management and public gatherings, while opposition leaders are demanding independent oversight and greater accountability to prevent such catastrophic lapses.