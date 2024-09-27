To Patchup his failures MLA Yashpal making baseless allegations against State Government – Prasadraj Kanchan

Udupi: Congress leader Prasadraj Kanchan alleged that the Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna is making baseless allegations against the state government to divert attention from his failures. If Suvarna continues this behaviour, he will face protests from the people.

Addressing the press conference at Hotel Diana on September 27 Prasadraj Kanchan said that families with income above ₹1.20 lakh will not be eligible for BPL cards, as per 2016 guidelines. Consequently, 38,765 families in the district are ineligible this time and will be shifted from BPL to APL cards. The MLA is providing false information, and if unable to prove his claims, should resign from his position, he questioned.”

Congress leaders countered that Suvarna’s statements were misleading and challenged him to prove his claims or resign from his position.

MLAs should utilize their influence to bring more funds for the development of the Udupi Assembly constituency and address people’s grievances. There is no reduction in allocations in the state budget. Various sectors, including fishing, have been allocated funds in the budget. MLAs should meet concerned ministers to secure funds for their constituency.

Yashpal Suvarna, MLA, is creating communal unrest in the district and misleading people by making unnecessary allegations based on caste and religion, which are far from the truth. If he continues to make such allegations, we cannot remain silent.

Responding to a question about the electricity connection cuts at educational institutions in Udupi, [Yashpal Suvarna] said that the Tenkanidiyoor Government College had an outstanding electricity bill of ₹1.12 lakh. He brought this to the attention of the concerned minister, and as a result, the cabinet issued an order to not cut off electricity connections to any educational institutions.

Dinakar Heeruru, Brahmavar Block Congress President and Sharath Kundar, NSUI District Vice President were present in the press meet.



