Bankrupt Congress Govt is preparing to cancel BPL cards as 6th Guarantee scheme – Yashpal Suvarna

Udupi: MLA Yashpal Suvarna has accused the debt-ridden Congress government of preparing to cancel the Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards of poor, labourers, and small farmers in the state. He claimed that the government is implementing guarantee schemes unscientifically and is now bankrupt, with no money left in the treasury.

Suvarna’s allegations highlight concerns about the government’s financial management and its potential impact on vulnerable populations. The BPL card is a crucial document that provides access to various welfare schemes and subsidies. Cancelling these cards could exacerbate poverty and hardship for those who rely on them.

Yashpal Suvarna, a BJP leader and MLA from Udupi, has alleged that the Karnataka government plans to cancel Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards of poor families in the state. He made this statement at a press conference organized by the BJP’s farmer’s unit in Udupi.

Suvarna claimed that the government is reviewing BPL card lists of over 400 families in each village and sending them to local ration shops. He suspects that this is a ploy to cancel the BPL cards of genuinely poor people.

Yashpal Suvarna, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA from Udupi has warned that the party will launch a strong protest if the Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards of poor people are canceled without proper review or survey. He claims that around 40,000 BPL cards in Udupi district, 11,250 in Udupi taluk, and 5,700 in Brahmavar taluk are being canceled due to difficulties implementing guarantee schemes.

Suvarna also expressed concerns that the cancellation of BPL cards would harm genuine beneficiaries. He emphasized that the BJP would join forces with affected people to protest this decision.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka plans to turn the ongoing struggle into a statewide movement, protesting the alleged financial mismanagement of the state government. Yashpal Suvarna, a BJP leader, claims that the government has failed to provide minimum wages to Anganwadi workers and school cooking staff, hasn’t released incentive funds to farmers, and hasn’t paid electricity bills for government offices, indicating the state government is completely bankrupt.

Kamalakar Hebbar, District President, BJP Raitha Morcha. Prabhakar Poojary, President, City Municipal Council, Pushparaj Shetty, Chief Secretary, BJP Raitha Morcha, Shyamprasad Bhat, Dinesh Amin, Raju Kullal, Gurunandan were present in the press meet.



