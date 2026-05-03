Toddler among nine killed in Delhi multistorey fire

New Delhi: A 1.5-year-old child was among the nine people who lost their lives in the tragic fire incident at a four-storey building in Delhi Vivek Vihar on Sunday, officials confirmed.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the building at around 4 a.m., after which 14 fire engines were dispatched to the scene. During the rescue and relief operations, over 10 people were rescued.

The identities of all nine deceased have been established, the officials said.

The maximum casualties were reported on the second floor, where five people lost their lives — Arvind Jain (60 years), ⁠his wife Anita Jain (58 years), Arvind’s son ⁠Nishant Jain (35 years), Nishant’s wife ⁠Anchal Jain (33 years) and their son Akash Jain (1.5 years).

On the third floor, three members of a family were killed. They have been identified as Nitin Jain (50 years), his wife Shailey Jain (48 years), and their son Samyak Jain (25 years).

On the first floor, Sikha Jain (40 years) was killed, while her husband, Naveen Jain (48 years), was injured and is currently receiving treatment.

Upon receiving the information about the fire, police staff, along with the Vivek Vihar SHO and ACP, immediately proceeded to the spot. The fire brigade and crime team also reached the spot at premises No. B-13, Vivek Vihar Phase I.

They added that the fire was brought under control by 6 a.m., and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

During rescue and fire-extinguishing operations, 15 persons were rescued from the building, of whom two sustained minor injuries and were shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for medical treatment.

During the preliminary enquiry, it was found that nine persons have lost their lives. Further enquiry and proceedings at the spot are in progress.

The officials said that the cause of the fire is not yet known.