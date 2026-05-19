Tourist death case: K’taka govt announces compensation; minister calls for strict guidelines

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology and Madikeri District In-charge Minister N.S. Boseraju on Tuesday directed the Madikeri district administration to strictly enforce guidelines at the famous Dubare Elephant Camp following the tragic death of a woman tourist during a clash between captive elephants in the camp.

In a press release, the Minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

“I have discussed the matter with the Madikeri Deputy Commissioner, senior officials of the Forest Department and the Police Department and obtained preliminary information regarding the incident. I have instructed officials to submit a comprehensive report on the exact cause of the incident and whether there was any lapse in the management of tourist guidelines,” the Minister stated.

Keeping tourist safety in mind, the Minister directed officials to implement strict safety guidelines. “Officials and staff must ensure that these guidelines are mandatorily followed by everyone. The district administration should take appropriate precautionary measures,” he clarified.

The Minister further noted that it is impossible for anyone to accurately predict the behaviour and reactions of wild animals. Therefore, tourists visiting forest areas and elephant camps must strictly follow the instructions issued by the Forest Department. While observing animals, visitors should maintain a safe distance and exercise extreme caution regarding their own safety, he appealed.

It can be recalled that in a tragic incident, a woman tourist from Tamil Nadu was killed on Monday after coming under a captive elephant that was fighting with another elephant at the Dubare Elephant Camp in Karnataka’s Madikeri district.

The deceased was identified as 33-year-old S. Juneshe. Her husband, Joyal, sustained severe injuries in the incident and has been shifted to the Kushalnagar Government Hospital for treatment.

According to police, the couple had arrived at the Dubare Elephant Camp on Monday morning. They initially got photographs taken with the trained elephants. Later, they ventured into the waterbody along with other tourists while elephants were being taken for a bath by mahouts. The tourists were also participating in cleaning and bathing the elephants.

While the tourists were engaged in the activity, two captive elephants, ‘Marthanda’ and ‘Kanjan’, suddenly started fighting with each other. Despite repeated attempts by the mahouts to control them, the elephants continued fighting.

During the commotion, Marthanda reportedly fell on Juneshe, killing her on the spot and seriously injuring her husband.