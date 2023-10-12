Traditional Indian Games and Their Digital Revival

India, a land rich in culture and history, has gifted the world with many traditional games – from board games like Chess (Chaturanga), Pachisi (Ludo), Snakes and Ladders (Moksha Patam) to card games like Teen Patti, Andar Bahar, and Rummy. From being a means of entertainment, these games have become such an important part of our lives that our festivals and social gatherings are incomplete without them.

Digital Shift:

With technology seeping deeper and deeper into our lives, these games have now become digitalised. Their essence remains the same, however, the way they are played has seen a transformational shift, especially with the boom of online casinos. For anything casino-related in India, you can visit casinoexpert.

Let’s turn the spotlight to some of the most popular card games and see how they have evolved over the years:

Teen Patti: One of the most popular card games, Teen Patti, is believed to have originated in India and has significance even in Hindu mythology – Goddess Parvati was the one who started the prevalence of playing it on the night of Diwali. The game is liked by one and all since it involves just three cards and is easier to play; a fact that also helped in its digital transformation. Along with being fast-paced in nature, the best part about playing it digitally is that you get to choose the mode depending on whether you’re a seasoned player or a beginner. It also saves you the hassle of setting up a physical table. You can play it on your smartphone whenever you want. Andar Bahar: Also known as Katti, this game originated in the southern part of India centuries ago. Its literal translation in English is ‘Inside-Outside’ devising from the fact that cards are dealt with on either side of the house card. The game might be simple but is immensely captivating. It can be easily played on a smartphone, giving users the option to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. Thanks to technology, you can also have real-time dealings with the live dealer. The most attractive feature of playing the game online is that it gives you a good chance to earn high payouts. Rummy: A card game that requires both strategy and skill, there are many theories when it comes to the origin of Rummy – some believe it originated in Spain, while some are of the opinion that it originated in China. No matter where it originated, there’s one thing that everyone agrees on – Rummy is one of the most intriguing card games worldwide. Just like Teen Patti, it is played by Indians during festivals like Diwali, Holi, and Dussehra. The most noticeable feature that led to its digital revolution is connectivity. With the online version, you can play with anyone across the globe. Another advantage of playing online is that one gets access to a lot of learning tutorials, after all, Rummy is a game that requires some practice. It also provides better security and fair play since cards are shuffled randomly without human interaction.

Along with providing users the option to play their favourite card games as per their convenience, the other factors that have helped games like Teen Patti, Andar Bahar, and Rummy gain popularity online are prize money, safety, and gameplay experience. With brands working on bettering their user experience, the popularity of these games is bound to increase with the passage of time.



