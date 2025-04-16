Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of Protest Rally in Adyar-Kannur; Commuters Urged to Utilize Alternative Routes

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Police, under the direction of City Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory in anticipation of a large-scale protest rally scheduled to take place on April 18, 2025, at Shah Garden Maidan in Adyar-Kannur. The rally is expected to draw a significant number of participants, potentially causing considerable traffic congestion along National Highway 73 (NH-73) between Padil and B.C. Road.

Authorities anticipate vehicular movement to be disrupted on both sides of the highway during the event. To mitigate potential inconvenience and ensure smooth traffic flow, the police are advising commuters, particularly those operating heavy and medium goods transport vehicles, trucks, and tankers, to avoid the aforementioned section of NH-73 from noon hrs to 21:00 hrs on April 18, 2025. This advisory excludes local, emergency, and essential vehicles.

The advisory details specific routes prone to congestion:

NH-73 (Pumpwell/Nanthoor to B.C. Road): All goods vehicles and buses traveling to and from Mangalore city are advised to avoid the Pumpwell/Nanthoor – Padil – Kannur – Adyar – Sahyadri – Arkula – Farangipete – Thumbay – B.C. Road stretch.

Padil-Kannur-Adyar Katte Road: Drivers of light vehicles and two-wheelers traveling to and from Mangalore city are strongly encouraged to use alternative routes.

Parking Restriction: Parking will be prohibited on either side of NH-73 (Pumpwell/Nanthoor to B.C. Road) to facilitate traffic management.

Alternative routes have been designated for various origin and destination points, including those coming from Puttur/Bantwal/Beltagadi, B.C. Road, Valachil Junction, Adyar Katte, Pumpwell Junction, Nanthoor Circle, K.P.T. Circle, Mulki Vijayasannidhi, and Padubidri. Detailed alternative routes are listed in the original advisory.

The Mangaluru City Police urges the public to cooperate with law enforcement personnel and to adhere to the traffic advisory to minimize disruptions and ensure the safe and efficient movement of traffic during the protest rally. Full details of the alternative routes are available on the Mangaluru City Police website and social media channels.