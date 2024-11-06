Traffic Advisory Issued by Mangalore City Police for Niveus Mangaluru Marathon 2024

Mangaluru: The Mangalore City Police have announced a traffic advisory in anticipation of the “Niveus Mangaluru Marathon 2024,” organized by the Mangalore Runners Club. The event is set to take place on 10th November 2024, from 4:00 AM to 10:00 AM, and is expected to attract over 5,000 athletes from various regions.

The marathon will commence at the Mangala Stadium and follow a designated route that includes Narayana Guru Circle (Lady Hill), Chilimbi, Urva Store Kottara Chowki, Kodikal Cross, Kuloor, and K.I.O.C.L. Junction. Participants will then proceed along the N.M.P.A service road before turning onto Panambur Beach road at Dixy Cross, returning to Dixy Cross, and continuing to Tannirbavi Beach. The route will conclude with the return to Mangala Stadium via Kottara Chowki and Lady Hill.

In light of the marathon, the following traffic restrictions and diversions will be in effect:

Prohibited Routes for Vehicle Traffic and Parking:

All vehicle traffic and parking from Mannagudde towards Narayana Guru Circle (Lady Hill) will be prohibited.

All vehicle traffic and parking from Urva Market towards Narayana Guru Circle (Lady Hill) will be prohibited.

Vehicle traffic towards Narayana Guru Circle (Lady Hill) from KSRTC via Lal Bagh will be restricted.

Prohibitions will apply to vehicle traffic and parking on the road from Narayana Guru Circle (Lady Hill) to Kottara Chowki.

Vehicle traffic and parking on the service road from Kottara Chowki towards Kodikal Cross will be prohibited.

All vehicle traffic and parking from Kodikal Cross to Kuloor New Bridge will be restricted.

Access to Tannirbavi Beach road up to Tanirbavi Beach will be prohibited.

Vehicles are restricted from entering the main road of the marathon route from all side streets located on the left side of the route.

Alternative Routes for Vehicle Traffic:

Vehicles traveling from P.V.S towards Narayana Guru Circle (Lady Hill) will divert via Lalbagh – KSRTC.

Vehicles coming from Kudroli Mannagudda and Urva Market towards Narayana Guru Circle (Lady Hill) should use Mannagudda – Ballalbagh / Nehru Avenue Road – Lalbagh – KSRTC.

Traffic heading towards Udupi from KSRTC is advised to take the route through Bijai Kapikad.

Vehicles proceeding towards Udupi from KPT/Kuntikan should turn right near Kodikal Cross Flyover, traverse against the one-way on Kuloor Kottara Cross, and proceed left at the Kuloor Old Bridge Flyover to continue via Kuloor New Bridge towards KIOC.

All vehicles from Kavoor-Panjimogaru are directed to travel towards Udupi via the Indian Oil petrol pump service road.

Vehicles arriving from Ashoka Nagar, Shediguri, Dambel, and Sultan Bathery should head towards Urva Market and Mannagudda.

The Mangalore City Police request the cooperation of the public during this significant sporting event, which will prominently feature numerous athletes and enthusiastic sports participants. Your understanding and support are essential to ensure a safe and successful marathon for all involved.