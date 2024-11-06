Waqf Land Row: Exposing the Fake Hindus Will Bring Genuine Justice – MLA Yashpal Suvarna

Udupi: In a fervent display of dissent, Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna voiced his strong opposition to the Waqf Act during a protest meeting convened in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Manipal on Wednesday November 6.

Suvarna characterized the Act as unconstitutional, contending that it poses a severe threat to farmers who are progressively losing their land. He alleged that Hindu religious centers are being deliberately targeted under the pretext of the Waqf Act, labeling this as a calculated conspiracy against the Hindu community.

During the protest, Suvarna criticized the Congress government for its perceived complicity in this alleged scheme, asserting that “pseudo-Hindus” are additionally implicated in undermining the interests of genuine Hindus. He emphasized that uncovering these “fake Hindus” is crucial for delivering true justice in this ongoing struggle.

“Justice cannot be achieved through protests alone. All Hindus must unite and fight tirelessly; otherwise, our country cannot remain a Hindu nation,” Suvarna remarked, urging the community to mobilize effectively. He called upon Hindus to step out of their homes in solidarity, asserting that collective action is essential to ensure dignity and peace for the community.

The protest, attended by a robust contingent of BJP leaders and activists, escalated when police attempted to prevent the group from entering the Deputy Commissioner’s office, resulting in a brief scuffle before authorities managed to restore order. Subsequently, a memorandum addressing the concerns raised by the protestors was submitted to the Governor through District Commissioner Dr. Vidyakumari, who arrived at the scene to address the situation.

Among those present at the protest were Udupi BJP District President Kishor Kumar Kundapur, along with prominent leaders such as Satish Shetty Mutlupady, Veena Shetty, Dinakar Shetty Herge, Reshma Uday Shetty, Geethanjali Suvarna, Shyamala Kundar, and Prithviraj Shetty, all of whom echoed Suvarna’s sentiments on the pressing need for unity and action within the Hindu community.