Tragic Accident Claims Life of 14-Year-Old Student in Brahmavar

Brahmavar: A devastating incident occurred on April 1, morning near Brahmavar on National Highway 66, resulting in the death of a 14-year-old boy.

The victim, Vamshi G Shetty, a sixth-grade student at SMS English Medium School, was on his way to school when the tragedy struck.

According to eyewitnesses, Vamshi was crossing the road when a car traveling from Kundapura to Mangalore collided with him. The impact was severe, causing instantaneous death.

The Brahmavar police have registered a case and an investigation is on.