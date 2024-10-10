Tragic Accident Claims Life of Young Bike Rider in Belthangady

Belthangady: On the evening of October 10, a harrowing road accident transpired near Guruvayanakere Shaktinagar, resulting in the untimely death of Sudhish, a 31-year-old motorcycle rider from Katte, Tenkakaranduru village in the Belthangady taluk. This unfortunate incident underscores the persistent dangers associated with road travel, particularly for motorcyclists.

Reports indicate that Sudhish lost his life at the accident scene after his motorcycle collided violently with a roadside divider. The impact of the collision was severe, leading to critical injuries that proved fatal. Emergency services, including local police, promptly arrived at the scene to launch an investigation and assess the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The victim’s body was subsequently transported to the Belthangady Government Hospital for necessary post-mortem procedures.

Authorities have registered a case in connection with this tragic event, and efforts are underway to elucidate the factors contributing to this fatal accident.