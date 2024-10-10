DC Dr. K. Vidya Kumari Directs Action Against Contractors for Negligence in Indrali Railway Bridge Construction

Udupi: Deputy Commissioner Dr. K. Vidya Kumari has instructed officials to file negligence cases against contractors and authorities responsible for accidents on National Highway 169A’s Indrali Bridge due to lack of maintenance, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

Speaking after chairing a meeting at the District Administrator’s office auditorium in Manipal on October 10, Dr. Vidya Kumari emphasized the need for accountability. Delays in the Indrali Bridge road construction have led to fatal accidents and deaths over the past two years.

In 2023, eight accidents occurred, resulting in one death and seven severe and minor injuries. In 2024, ten accidents occurred, with two fatalities and ten severe and minor injuries. Contractors’ and railway and national highway officials’ negligence is the primary cause.

To address this, criminal cases will be filed against responsible parties. A letter will also be written to the Central Ministry regarding the negligence and lack of accountability.

Approved in 2018-19, the Indrali Bridge construction project has faced slow progress due to officials’ negligence and lack of coordination. Dr. Vidya Kumari expressed severe disappointment, questioning the authorities’ commitment despite numerous meetings and instructions.

The project must be completed by November 10. Instructions have been given to concurrently construct the railings of Indrali Bridge’s iron welder work alongside the railway track, including inspecting the girders, installing bearings, operating trials, obtaining approvals, and coordinating rail traffic halts during installation.

District Police Superintendent Dr. Arun K. Mathanadi stated, “Many organizations and citizens are protesting against construction delays. The district administration must respond. Officials’ failure to initiate works within the stipulated timeframe has led to accidents, resulting in deaths and injuries. It’s unacceptable to cite excuses for delays.”

Additional DC Mamata Devi G.S., Konkan Railway’s Senior Engineer Gokuldas, National Highway Division’s Assistant Executive Engineer Manjunath, and District Information Officer Manjunath B. were present at the meeting.

Similar cases of contractor negligence have been reported in the past, highlighting the need for stricter accountability measures.