Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Students in Raichur

Raichur: A devastating road accident occurred on Thursday, September 5, near Kapagal in Manvi taluk, Raichur, resulting in the loss of two young lives. A private school bus carrying students from Loyola School collided with a government transport bus, leaving several children seriously injured.

The impact of the crash was so severe that four to five children suffered amputations. The critically injured were rushed to RIMS hospital, where unfortunately, two students succumbed to their injuries. The condition of others remains critical, while some are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The accident involved a school bus transporting children from nearby villages to Loyola School on the outskirts of Manvi, which was struck by a transport bus headed towards Raichur. This heart-wrenching incident has left the community in mourning.