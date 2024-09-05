Surathkal Road Accident: 27-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries

Mangaluru: A devastating collision between a lorry and a two-wheeler resulted in the instant death of a 27-year-old youth at Mukka junction on National Highway 66, Surathkal, on Thursday morning.

The victim, Ganesh Devadiga, a resident of Indiranagar Haleangadi, was on his way to work when the tragic incident occurred. When he slowed down his scooter near a barricade at Mukka junction, a lorry approaching from behind struck his vehicle, killing him on the spot.

Mangaluru North traffic police promptly responded to the incident, registering a case and initiating further investigation.