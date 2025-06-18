Tragic Car Accident Claims Two Lives including NSUI Vice President in Mangalore

Mangaluru: A devastating car accident occurred in Jappinamogaru, on June 17, claiming the lives of two young men, including the Vice President of the District NSUI.

The victims were identified as Omshree (24) from Konchadi and Aman Rao (23) from Mallikatta.

According to reports, the accident happened around 2:30 am when Aman and four others were traveling in a car from Talapady towards Mangaluru. The vehicle skidded near Jappinamogaru, and Aman lost control, crashing into the road divider. The impact was severe, leaving the car mangled and the engine detached.

Omshree and Aman died on the spot, while three others, including an Italian national, sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The Mangaluru South police have initiated an investigation into the incident.