Tragic Collision Claims Biker’s Life in Gangolli

Kundapur: A fatal accident occurred on December 12 on National Highway 66 near the Areatte bridge in Gangolli, where a motorcyclist collided with a gas tanker, resulting in his immediate death.

The victim has been identified as Ranjith Ballal, 59, son of KB Yuvraj Ballal, a Bengaluru resident with family ties to Mangaluru. Eyewitness accounts indicate that Ranjith was en route from Goa to Mangaluru when the collision took place, causing him to sustain critical injuries.

A formal investigation has been initiated, and a case has been registered at the Gangolli Police Station concerning the tragic incident.