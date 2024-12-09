Tragic Collision Claims Biker’s Life in Gangolli

Shrikanth Hemmady, Team Mangalorean
Kundapur: A fatal accident occurred on December 12 on National Highway 66 near the Areatte bridge in Gangolli, where a motorcyclist collided with a gas tanker, resulting in his immediate death.

 

The victim has been identified as Ranjith Ballal, 59, son of KB Yuvraj Ballal, a Bengaluru resident with family ties to Mangaluru. Eyewitness accounts indicate that Ranjith was en route from Goa to Mangaluru when the collision took place, causing him to sustain critical injuries.

 

A formal investigation has been initiated, and a case has been registered at the Gangolli Police Station concerning the tragic incident.


