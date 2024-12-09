Udupi Police Initiate Legal Action Against SDPI Leaders Over Viral Video Allegedly Disturbing Public Peace

Udupi: Authorities in Udupi have lodged a case against several leaders of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for their involvement in a viral video that allegedly threatens public tranquility. This video emerged during a press conference related to the upcoming Belagavi Chalo Ambedkar March, scheduled for December 10.

The SDPI leaders identified in the case—Bhaskar Prasad, Shahid Ali, Apsar Kodlipete, and Riyaz Kadum—are reported to have claimed that they had merely informed the district police superintendent about the march without formally seeking permission. They purportedly warned that should the police fail to provide adequate security arrangements, significant protests would ensue.

The police have accused these leaders of making public statements that could incite disturbances and of disseminating misleading information via viral video. Following these allegations, the Udupi City Police registered a case against them under sections 189, 62, and 353(2) of the Indian Penal Code. These sections pertain to the making of inflammatory remarks and the propagation of false information, actions seen as jeopardizing peace and communal harmony.

The Udupi police stress their commitment to preserving public order and addressing any activities deemed harmful to societal peace.