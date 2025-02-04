Tragic Collision Claims Life of Tipper Driver in Shankarapura

Udupi: On the evening of February 4, in Shankarapura Durga Nagar, Kaup Taluk, a tragic collision between a tipper truck and a passenger car resulted in the loss of life and left others injured.

The deceased has been identified as Krishna Naik (55), a resident of Kokkarne.

Preliminary reports indicate that the tipper, which was en route from Shirva to Katapadi, collided with an oncoming car. The force of the impact was severe enough to overturn the tipper, prompting the driver to attempt an escape. Unfortunately, he was unable to avoid the catastrophe, being crushed beneath the vehicle as it toppled over.

Investigations suggest that excessive speed may have played a significant role in the occurrence of this fatal accident. Additionally, two passengers in the car sustained injuries, adding to the incident’s grave repercussions. Both vehicles involved in the collision were reported to be completely wrecked.

Authorities from the Shirva police station promptly arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.