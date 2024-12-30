Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Lives of Two Youths in Padubidri

Udupi: A fatal incident unfolded near Hejamady on Monday afternoon, resulting in the drowning of two youths, identified as Amman, aged 17, and Akshay, aged 20.

Eyewitnesses reported that the individuals were overpowered by a powerful wave while at sea.

Local residents promptly attempted to rescue the youths and transported them to a nearby hospital; however, medical personnel pronounced them dead upon arrival.

Authorities have since registered a case at the Padubidri police station to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.