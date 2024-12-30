Melwyn Peris’ PAYANN team jubilantly celebrates 100 days of success

Mangaluru: “It is hopeful that a Konkani language regional film has been shown for 100 days when the entire global cinema industry is in decline. Rarely is a film released in Konkani due to the limited market and lack of resources. Films are made in Konkani not out of any profit expectation but out of sheer love for the mother tongue. `Payann’ has emerged as an artistic film that inspires positive thoughts and is unlike any other Konkani film. We must congratulate Melwyn Peris and Neeta Peris of `Sangeet Ghar Productions,’ said Mr Ivan D’Souza, a Member of the Legislative Council. He was speaking as the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of `Payann’ Konkani film at Bharat Cinema in Bijai. On this occasion, the Rector of St. Aloysius Educational Institutions, Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto, non-resident businessman Mr. James Mendonca and `Mand Sobhann’ President Mr. Louis J. Pinto were the guests of honour. Payann Cinema director `Sangeet Guru’ Mr. Joel Pereira was present on the stage.

Famous Konkani singer Mr Melwyn Peris, producer of Payann, thanked all the artists, technicians, sponsors, and viewers who contributed to the film’s success. Film actor, composer, and organizer Mr. Leslie Rego conducted the program. At the beginning of the program, the ‘Angelore Choir’ set a festive tone by singing a Christmas carol, bringing a lively Christmas spirit to the cinema hall. At the program’s end, the movie Payann’s last screening was arranged in a packed cinema hall.