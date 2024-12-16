Tragic Incident at Someshwar Beach: Woman Drowns During Last Rites Ceremony

Ullal: A woman attending the last rites of her sister’s husband, tragically drowned at Someshwar beach. The deceased has been identified as 72-year-old Usha, the wife of the late Jagadish Bhandary from Derebail.

Usha had traveled to Someshwar along with family members to perform the final rites for her sister Nisha Bhandary’s husband, Karunakar Bhandary, who had recently passed away. Following the ceremonies, Usha participated in the ritual bathing customary in such traditions. It is reported that she lost her footing while in the water and was swept away by the waves.

Local residents quickly responded to her calls for help, and managed to rescue Usha from the sea; however, by the time she was pulled to safety, it was too late. Medical personnel confirmed that she had already succumbed to drowning.

Usha was a respected member of the community, having dedicated 40 years of her life to service at N.M.P.A., where she retired as an Assistant Secretary. She is survived by a daughter, who, along with the family, is now mourning this devastating loss.

In light of this tragic incident, a case has been registered at the Ullal police station as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.



