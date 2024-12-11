Tragic Incident: Four Students Drown During Educational Tour in Murdeshwar

Karwar: A heartbreaking incident occurred at Murdeshwar beach in Bhatkal taluk of Uttara Kannada district, where four school students tragically drowned while on an educational tour. The group, consisting of 54 students and six teachers from Kottur Morarji Desai Residential School, had traveled from Mulbagal in Kolar for the excursion.

The incident unfolded in the evening when the students engaged in recreational activities along the coastline. During their play, four boys were swept away by the waves, prompting immediate rescue efforts. As of now, the body of one student has been recovered, while a search operation continues for the remaining three.

The deceased student has been identified as Shravanthi, a ninth-grade pupil and daughter of Poojarahalli Gopalappa from Mulabagalu taluk. Reports confirm that seven girls had ventured into the seawater, with three — identified as Yashodha, Vikshana, and Lipika — successfully rescued.

The search and rescue teams are actively scouring the area for Deeksha, daughter of Jairamappa from N. Gaddur in Mulbagal taluk; Lavanya, daughter of Channareddappa from Habbani village; and Vandana, daughter of Muniraju from Doddagattahalli, who remain unaccounted for.

Authorities are deeply saddened by this tragic occurrence and have extended their condolences to the families affected. Local officials have called for heightened awareness regarding beach safety, particularly during excursions involving young students.