Tragic Incident in Brahmavar: Mother Kills Child, Commits Suicide

Udupi: A devastating incident occurred near Kunjalu Heranje Cross, within the jurisdiction of the Brahmavar Police Station, on Monday, resulting in the deaths of a young mother and her infant son. Sushmeeta, 23, and her son, Shreshta, aged one year and six months, were found dead in what authorities suspect to be a case of filicide followed by suicide.

Preliminary reports indicate that Sushmeeta’s husband was in Bengaluru attending court proceedings related to a prior legal matter. Allegedly, during his absence, officers from the Brahmavar police visited their residence and reportedly issued threats to Sushmeeta concerning her husband’s involvement in the aforementioned case. Sources suggest that Sushmeeta, overwhelmed by fear and distress stemming from the police visit, tragically strangled her young child before taking her own life by hanging.

The Brahmavar police have initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. Law enforcement officials visited the scene to gather evidence and conduct inquiries. As of now, further details about the case remain under investigation and are awaited