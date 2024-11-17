Tragic Incident: Three Girls from Mysuru Drown in Swimming Pool at Someshwar Resort

Mangaluru: A tragic accident unfolded on November 17, 2024, when three young girls drowned in the swimming pool of a private beach resort located in Battampady, Someshwar. The victims, identified as Nishitha M D (21), Parvathi S (20), and Keerthana N (21), were all residents of Mysuru.

The group had arrived at the VAZCOS beach resort on the morning of November 16, where they rented a room for their stay. On the following day, at approximately 8:30 AM, the girls decided to take a swim in the resort’s swimming pool. Before entering the water, they reportedly set up a mobile phone to record their activities, capturing moments by the poolside.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the depth of the pool varies, with one end reaching up to 6 feet. It is suspected that the tragedy began when one of the girls experienced difficulties while swimming. In a desperate attempt to rescue her, the other two girls entered the pool, leading to a tragic outcome as all three succumbed to drowning.

Authorities from the Ullal police arrived promptly at the scene and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.


