Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Esteemed Newspaper Distributor in Brahmavar

Udupi: In a heartbreaking incident that has reverberated throughout the local community, Petri Balakrishna Shetty, a distinguished newspaper distributor aged 72, lost his life in a road accident on Monday, March 3. The fatal collision occurred at a turn on the national highway in Heruru, while he was fulfilling his duty as a distributor. Shetty is survived by his wife, four sons, and a wide circle of relatives and friends who remember him for his warmth and kindness.

Balakrishna Shetty was a prominent figure in the Udupi district, recognized for his amiable disposition and dedication to the community. He held the esteemed position of former president of the Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Bhajana Parishat in Udupi taluk, reflecting his involvement in promoting cultural and spiritual activities. Additionally, he served as the honorary president of the Brahmavar Taluk Bhajana Parishat and was a senior member of the Kannaru-Petri Shridurgaparameshwari Bhajana Mandal, further underscoring his commitment to community service.

In response to his untimely demise, the Udupi Taluk Committee of the Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Bhajana Parishat has issued a poignant message of condolence, acknowledging the significant loss to the community represented by Shetty’s passing. Known for his humility, he leaves behind a legacy of friendship and respect that will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.