Tragic Road Accident Claims Life on Thokkottu Chembugudde Road

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident on the Thokkottu Chembugudde road, a resident named Rahmath from Kuthar lost his life in a road accident. The unfortunate news reached U.T. Khader, the Chairman of the meeting, while he was attending the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association conference in Sydney. In response to the incident, Khader expressed profound sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Before this accident and amid growing public demand for improved road conditions, U.T. Khader had taken proactive measures by releasing a government grant of thirty crore rupees for road development. The tender process for the project had already been completed; however, the commencement of work had been delayed due to adverse weather conditions. Khader emphasized the obligation of the public works department officials to address potholes and repair the roads promptly after each monsoon season.

Just hours before the accident, Khader had conveyed instructions to public works officials to rectify the road conditions, following alarming reports in the media regarding the presence of hazardous potholes. The series of events has raised serious concerns regarding the negligence exhibited by officials, prompting Khader to direct senior officials of the public works department to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. He urged accountability for those responsible for the maintenance of road safety.

On a lighter note amidst the tragedy, U.T. Khader commended the youth of Ullal for their swift actions in coming to the aid of individuals involved in the accident. Their bravery and willingness to help during such a distressing situation were acknowledged as a testament to the community’s solidarity.