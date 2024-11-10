Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2024 Achieves Resounding Success with Over 5,000 Participants

Mangalore: The highly anticipated Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2024 took place on Sunday, November 10, and proved to be a resounding success, drawing over 5,000 participants to the coastal city. The vibrant streets of Mangalore were transformed into a sea of blue as runners of all ages and backgrounds gathered at Mangala Stadium for an early morning celebration of fitness and community spirit.

The day commenced with an energizing warm-up session conducted by Kasharp Fitness, the fitness partner for the event. The atmosphere was electric, amplified by the rhythmic beats of chende drums, which set a festive tone for the highly-anticipated race.

The marathon officially began at 4:15 AM with the flagging off of the Full Marathon (42.2K) by Shashir Shetty, Chief Growth Officer of Niveus Solutions, and Najma Farooqi, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Mangalore. This was promptly followed by the 20-mile race, inaugurated by Event Ambassador Satish Gujaran and Kevin Pereira, Senior Vice President at Procam International. A notable number of participants also competed in the Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K events, showcasing the diverse appeal of the marathon.

The 10K race saw participation from over 1,200 runners and was flagged off by Mangalore City Corporation Mayor Manjoj Kumar, accompanied by local dignitaries. The 5K run featured a student component powered by CFAL and was launched by a distinguished lineup of officials from various organizations.

During the felicitation ceremony, Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal commended the marathon for facilitating community engagement and promoting a healthier lifestyle, stating, “Mangalore needs more early morning celebrations like these, which bring the community together with energy and enthusiasm, rather than late-night parties.” A notable assembly of local leaders and supporters, including Vijay Moras and Prashanth Shet, contributed to the event’s celebratory atmosphere.

International participation was a highlight of this year’s marathon, with runners from Denmark, Ethiopia, Kenya, Spain, and Japan joining the excitement. The impressive turnout comprised 110 participants in the Full Marathon, 150 in the 20-miler, 600 in the Half Marathon, 1,200 in the 10K, 2,000 in the 5K, and 1,000 in the Gammath Run, underscoring the growing enthusiasm for long-distance running in Mangalore.

Participants traversed a scenic route that showcased Mangalore’s natural beauty, culminating in a memorable ferry ride back to the city for 10K finishers. Essential measures for hydration, nutrition, and safety ensured a positive experience for all runners, while the thoughtfully designed route received accolades from participants.

At the finish line, each runner received a commemorative medal featuring the intricate art of Kambala, symbolizing strength, endurance, and cultural pride, thus reflecting the theme of NMM2024. The event concluded with a hearty breakfast, providing a fitting conclusion to a remarkable day.

The winners of the Full Marathon were Sachin from Udupi, clocking in at 2:43:55 in the open men’s category, and Bijoya Barman from Assam, who finished at 3:38:08 in the open women’s category. Provisional results are set to be published on the event website following verification.

The success of the Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2024 was made possible through the dedicated efforts of the Mangalore Runners Club, led by Race Director Abhilash Dominic, alongside a robust team of volunteers, sponsors, medical professionals from KMC Hospital, and local law enforcement.

In summary, the Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2024 was an extraordinary celebration of fitness, community spirit, and a commitment to a healthier lifestyle, leaving an indelible mark on Mangalore and all participants involved.