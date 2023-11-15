Tributes pour in for 5 victims of Hindu family who died in UK house fire



London: Tributes have been pouring in for the five members of a Hindu family, including three children, who died in a house fire during Diwali celebrations in west London.

Seema Ratra died along with her three children — Riyan, Shanaya and Arohi — and a house guest in a blaze took hold in Channel Close, Hounslow on Sunday night.

While Ratra’s husband Aroen Kishen survived and was taken to hospital, a sixth person remains missing as the police continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Bunches of flowers for the children were placed at the scene on Tuesday on behalf of Springwell school. Notes attached to the flowers read: “Rest in peace sweet child,” The Guardian reported.

“Words cannot even begin to express our sorrow at hearing the loss of three beautiful souls. Forever in our hearts! Good night and God bless,” a tribute left on behalf of a ‘Mrs Sheldon’ read.

“Dear Riyan. I am so sorry that this has happened to you. All crying today and missing you today. You are still part of our family. We will never forget you, and you will always be in our hearts. May God grant you eternal life in heaven,” a tribute by a six-year-old read.

Devastated cousins of the victims held back tears and were too traumatised to speak following the deadly blaze, The Independent reported.

Neighbours said they witnessed Kishen escaping the home screaming, “my kids, my kids,” after the fire.

Ten fire engines and about 70 firefighters were pressed into service to control the blaze in which the ground floor and first floor of the mid-terrace house were destroyed and part of the roof was also damaged.

The bodies of the five family members were found on the first floor of the house by firefighters.

Addressing a press conference, Sean Wilson, Chief Superintendent at Metropolitan Police, called it a “terrible incident” and said the London Fire Brigade (LFB) will work tirelessly to find the reason behind the tragedy.

LFB said that it was too early to know whether fireworks or candles for recent Diwali celebrations caused the fire.