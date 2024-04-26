Trinamool’s corruption has taken away happiness of 26,000 families, says PM Modi



Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the Mamata government, saying that the massive corruption unleashed by Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has ultimately resulted in the loss of peace and happiness of around 26,000 families in the state.

He said this in reference to the recent order by a division bench of Calcutta High Court cancelling as many as 25,753 teaching and non-teaching jobs in state-run schools.

“Only Trinamool Congress is responsible for this loss of jobs and livelihood. The current Trinamool Congress-ruled state government has closed all the avenues for the development of youth in the state. The conditions of those who borrowed money to give to Trinamool Congress leaders are even worse,” the Prime Minister said while addressing an election rally at Malda on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister also accused the state government and the ruling party of resorting to massive corruption as regards to utilization of Central funds provided to the state government under various centrally-sponsored schemes.

“The Union government has provided Rs 8,000 crore for 80 lakh farmers of the state. But the state government is creating hurdles and hence the farmers are not getting the funds. The state government is trying to spoil the implementation of all Central projects in the state. They are not allowing the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state. We have plans for the mango farmers from the Malda district. But I am worried that Trinamool Congress leaders will demand commission there as well,” the Prime Minister said.

He also accused the state government of attempting to protect those responsible for sexual harassment of women at different pockets in the state. “The women were harassed at Sandeshkhali. There had been reports of similar events in Malda. But the Trinamool Congress government has always attempted to shield the accused persons.

Addressing the rally, the Prime Minister also commented that a competition of appeasement politics is going on between Congress and Trinamool Congress. “On one hand. Trinamool Congress is encouraging illegal infiltration in West Bengal. On the other hand, Congress is planning to confiscate money from the common people and distribute it only among those who are part of their dedicated vote bank. Congress and Trinamool Congress are clandestine partners,” the Prime Minister said.