UP govt now focusses on problem of beggary



Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has asked municipal commissioners of major cities in the state to deal with the problem of beggary.

The principal secretary of the urban development department, Amrit Abhijat has directed officials to take immediate steps to check the increasing nuisance being caused by beggars at busy traffic junctions and markets.

Officials have also been directed to survey all manholes and to cover them properly to avoid any untoward incident.

An eight-year-old boy had died in Lucknow after falling into a manhole on Tuesday.

Abhijat said on Friday, “Some people could be pushing able-bodied people into beggary. Reports of territorial conflicts among them are also on the rise. It needs to be checked if some organised gang is behind the menace. Municipal commissioners have been asked to coordinate with the social welfare department to rehabilitate the beggars into the mainstream. Help from NGOs and social organisations needs to be taken and periodic reviews are required to find out what such people are doing.”

According to an estimate, Lucknow alone has about 10,000 beggars. No official survey report is available on the latest population of the beggars.