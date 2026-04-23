Trump extends Iran ceasefire with no deadline

Washington: The Donald Trump administration has extended its ceasefire with Iran while maintaining a sweeping naval blockade, with the White House insisting there is no deadline for negotiations and signalling continued economic pressure on Tehran.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the United States is pursuing a dual-track approach, pausing military strikes while intensifying financial and maritime restrictions.

“President Trump announced an extension of the cease fire… and generously offering a bit of flexibility to a regime who has been completely tarnished because of Operation Epic Fury,” she told reporters inside the White House on Wednesday.

She made clear that the pause in combat operations does not signal a reduction in pressure. “There’s a cease fire with the military and kinetic strikes but Operation Economic Fury continues, and the effective and successful naval blockade continues as well,” she said.

According to the White House, the blockade is inflicting significant economic damage. “We are completely strangling their economy through this blockade… they’re losing $500 million a day,” Leavitt said, adding that Iran is unable to move oil shipments or sustain payments.

Despite the escalation in economic pressure, the administration has deliberately avoided setting a timeline for negotiations. “The President has not set a firm deadline… ultimately, the timeline will be dictated by the commander in chief,” she said, rejecting reports of a short window for talks.

Pressed on whether the ceasefire or blockade would continue indefinitely, Leavitt declined to provide clarity, reiterating that the President would determine the course “when he feels is in the best interest of the United States and the American people.”

She also pointed to divisions within Iran’s leadership as a key factor shaping the negotiations. “There’s obviously a lot of internal division… a battle between the pragmatists and the hardliners,” she said, noting that Washington is waiting for a “unified response” from Tehran.

The White House acknowledged that conflicting signals from Iran have complicated the process. “What they say publicly is much different than what they concede to the United States… privately,” Leavitt said, cautioning against relying on official Iranian rhetoric.

She said US negotiators have already engaged directly with Iranian counterparts but emphasised uncertainty over who ultimately holds decision-making authority within the regime.

Defending the administration’s posture, Leavitt argued that Washington retains the upper hand. “The cards are in President Trump’s hands right now… Iran is in a very weak position,” she said.

She also defended the President’s public messaging during the crisis, saying it had not undermined negotiations. “The United States and President Trump have been very clear in our demands and our red lines,” she said.

Separately, Leavitt said the administration is monitoring developments in the aviation sector amid reports of a potential bailout for Spirit Airlines, but offered no details.