Trump says Iran strikes ‘big hits’, war ahead of schedule

Washington: US President Donald Trump said military operations against Iran were “going very well” and claimed American forces had delivered “very big hits” as the conflict intensified across the Middle East.

Speaking briefly to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, on Friday, Trump described the military campaign as successful and suggested Iran’s capabilities had been severely degraded.

“The situation in Iran is going very well. A lot of big hits today. A lot of big wins today, as you probably have heard militarily,” Trump said. “I think it’s going very well, and it’s very good control.”

The president said the operation was aimed at eliminating what he described as a nuclear threat emanating from Iran.

“But we had to end the nuclear threat in the Middle East and throughout the world, and we will have done that,” he said.

Trump also indicated the Iranian military had been significantly weakened during the fighting.

“To me, it means very simply that we are in a position of dominance that nobody’s ever seen before,” he said when asked about the possibility of unconditional surrender.

“Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, most of their military is gone. Their big threat is gone in every way,” he added.

He further claimed that Iranian air defence and radar systems had been largely neutralised.

“They have no radar, they have no anti-aircraft weapons for the most part,” Trump said, adding that “just about everything is gone and you’ll see that.”

Asked about the duration of the conflict, Trump declined to give a timeline but insisted the campaign was progressing faster than expected.

“I can’t tell you that. I mean, I have my own idea, but what good does it do?” he said.

“It’ll be as long as it’s necessary… I would say this, I won’t give you time, but we’re way ahead of schedule.”

The president also suggested that the conflict could affect global energy markets but predicted that prices would fall once the crisis stabilises.

“Well, I think your gas prices, as soon as that’s over, are gonna come tumbling down along with everything else,” Trump said.

“I think it’s gonna be, you’re gonna see a very big decrease in the price of gasoline, gas, anything having to do with energy as soon as this has ended.”

Trump confirmed he had spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the situation.

“I have. And we are discussing a couple of different things with him. Not only that, but other things,” he said.

He also acknowledged communication with Israeli leadership, but suggested the United States and Israel may have slightly different strategic objectives.

“I think they might be a little different, I guess, you know, they’re a different country than we are,” Trump said when asked about coordination with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Still, he emphasised American military strength.

“He will tell you there’s never been a power like the power of the United States,” Trump said.

The remarks came amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region and growing concern about shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes.