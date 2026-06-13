Trump says US military killed Tren de Aragua leader in joint operation with Venezuela

Washington: US President Donald Trump said that the US military had killed the alleged leader of the Venezuelan criminal group Tren de Aragua in a military operation coordinated with Venezuela.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said US Southern Command carried out a “swift and lethal kinetic strike” that killed Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, known as “Niño Guerrero”, whom he described as “the infamous leader of Tren De Aragua, one of the most bloodthirsty Terrorist Organizations on Planet Earth.”

“At my direction, the United States Southern Command delivered a swift and lethal kinetic strike to successfully execute Niño Guerrero,” Trump wrote.

The US President said the operation fulfilled a campaign pledge to target violent criminal groups that he says entered the United States through the southern border.

“During my Campaign, I pledged to expel these monsters from our Country, and bring Justice to the families of those they slaughtered,” Trump said.

He linked the action to the deaths of several Americans, including “the precious 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, 22-year-old Laken Reilly, and countless other beautiful souls.”

“With this action, the United States Military has brought retribution for them, their families, and their loved ones,” he added.

Trump also criticised former President Joe Biden’s immigration policies.

“Before I returned to office, Joe Biden opened our Southern Border to millions of Illegal Criminals, and allowed this foreign army to rape, maim, and murder American Citizens with total impunity,” he wrote.

The President said his administration had designated Tren de Aragua as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and intensified efforts against criminal networks operating across the Americas.

“Early in my Administration, I delivered on my promise to designate Tren de Aragua as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, deport thousands of evil criminals, and wage war against the Cartels,” Trump said.

He said the operation had been carried out in cooperation with Venezuelan authorities.

“This action was coordinated closely with our friends in Venezuela, with whom we are working very well,” Trump wrote.

“As a result, Tren de Aragua terrorists no longer have safe haven in Venezuela or anywhere else and, under my leadership, we will find these vicious murderers and drugs lords anytime, anyplace, and send them to the depths of hell where they belong.”

Tren de Aragua originated in Venezuela and has expanded its presence across several Latin American countries. US authorities have linked the group to drug trafficking, human smuggling, extortion, kidnapping and other organised criminal activities.