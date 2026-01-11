Trump says US ready to help Iranians

Washington: President Donald Trump said the United States was ready to help Iranians, posting the message on social media as US media reported growing protests, tight security measures, and a near-total internet shutdown in Iran.

“Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!” Trump wrote in a post. A few hours later, he shared another message pointing to a protest abroad, writing: “Protester scales Iranian Embassy in London, tears down regime flag, hoists pre-revolution symbol.”

US newspapers and television networks reported that the posts came as demonstrations continued across Iran. They said protests were taking place despite severe limits on communications. Video footage shared by Persian-language media outlets outside Iran showed crowds in several cities, though details were hard to confirm due to the blackout.

Fox News reported that Iranian authorities sharply reduced internet access nationwide. The network cited monitoring groups and experts who said connectivity had dropped to extremely low levels. The reports said the shutdown affected basic services and made it difficult for people to communicate inside Iran or with the outside world.

The same coverage said protesters called for major political change. In some places, they displayed symbols linked to Iran’s former monarchy. US media cited rights groups that reported arrests and deaths as security forces moved to break up demonstrations in several cities.

According to The New York Times, Trump has been briefed in recent days on new options for military strikes in Iran as he considers following through on his threat to attack the country for cracking down on protesters.

Trump’s second post highlighted an incident in London that drew wide attention in the American media. Fox News reported that a protester climbed onto the balcony of Iran’s embassy, tore down the Islamic Republic’s flag, and raised a pre-revolutionary Iranian symbol. The report said the act reflected solidarity protests by Iranians living abroad.

According to Fox News, the protester scaled the embassy building in Kensington before replacing the flag. Police later responded. The report said the protest came as unrest inside Iran gained fresh international focus.

The Washington Post reported that protests inside Iran continued despite warnings from senior leaders. It said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told the nation the government would not “back down” against what he described as vandalism. The paper said state television urged people to stay home and suggested those injured should not complain.

Trump had earlier warned Iran against killing protesters. Other US officials publicly expressed support for protesters and praised what they called the courage of the Iranian people.