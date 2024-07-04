TTA Holds State Ranking Tournament at Father Muller Indoor Stadium

Mangaluru: The second 4-day state ranking table tennis tournament organized by Dakshina Kannada Table Tennis Association gets a sensational start at Father Muller indoor stadium on July 4.

With more than 770 entries coming from all over Karnataka with quite a few international, national, and state-level athletes showing interest in participating in our tournament.

The tournament was Inaugurated by Sri U.T. Khadar Hon. Speaker, Karnataka Legislative Assembly along with Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Mr Kaushal D. Vora M.D Genesis Packaging and Massilly India and Mrs Nirali Kaushal Vora, Director of Genesis Packaging Pvt Ltd., Sr. Lourdes Principal, St Theresa School, Mr Gowtham Shetty Hon. President, D.K.D.T.TA, Mr T.G. Upadhya Chief Referee, and Mr K.R.Manjunatha Hon. Secretary, K.T.T.A.

In the concluded category event for U19 Boy and Girls on day 1, the results stand as below:

Event: Boys U19

Winner: Rohith Shankar

Round: Final

Rohith Shankar defeated Abhinav K Murthy 11 – 8, 8 – 11, 9 – 11, 11 – 8, 11 – 8, 11 – 7

Round: Semi Final

Rohith Shankar defeated Vibhas V G 9 – 11, 11 – 7, 11 – 9, 11 – 4

Abhinav K Murthy defeated Varun B Kashyap 11 – 3, 11 – 9, 11 – 4

Round: Quarter Final

Rohith Shankar defeated Shashank Keshav Rao 11 – 4, 8 – 11, 11 – 6, 13 – 11

Vibhas V G defeated Aman George Thomas 11 – 7, 11 – 4, 11 – 7

Abhinav K Murthy defeated Hrishikesh AR Shetluur 11 – 4, 11 – 6, 11 – 7

Varun B Kashyap defeated Teshub Dinesh 7 – 11, 11 – 4, 11 – 7, 3 – 11, 11 – 6

Event: Girls U19

Winner: SAHANA H MURTHY

Round: Final

SAHANA H MURTHY defeated Trupti Purohit 11 – 9, 11 – 4, 11 – 1, 5 – 11, 11 – 13, 11 – 4

Round: Semi Final

Trupti Purohit defeated Neeti Agrawal 11 – 7, 9 – 11, 11 – 4, 11 – 7

SAHANA H MURTHY defeated Deshna M Vanshika 11 – 8, 11 – 5, 11 – 9

Round: Quarter Final

Trupti Purohit defeated Parnavi 11 – 7, 11 – 3, 11 – 6

Neeti Agrawal defeated Himanshi Chowdhary 11 – 8, 11 – 6, 5 – 11, 5 – 11, 11 – 6

Deshna M Vanshika defeated Preksha T Tilawat 7 – 11, 11 – 7, 10 – 12, 11 – 2, 11 – 6

SAHANA H MURTHY defeated Hiya Singh 11 – 7, 11 – 6, 11 – 6.