Tulu Koota Kuwait Announces Tulu Parba Competitions 2025

Kuwait: Tulu Koota Kuwait is excited to announce the start of registrations for the much-anticipated Tulu Parba Competitions 2025. This cultural event offers members a fantastic opportunity to showcase their talents and celebrate Tulu heritage. The competitions will take place on Friday, October 3, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Indian Community School Auditorium, Salmiya.

Prepare for an overload of cuteness! The “Baby’s Journey” video competition is where we’ll celebrate the magical milestones of our youngest members. Followed by the toddlers dressed for a Fancy Dress as Legends of Tulunadu or the personalities of Tulunadu of whom we all are proud (ತುಳುನಾಡ ಬಿರ್ಸೆ). You won’t be able to resist the charm and pure joy captured on screen. The cuteness continues! Our stage will be taken over by our littlest stars. In the Roll Play – TuluNada Festivals (ಪರ್ಬ ಪಂಚಮಿ) competition, you’ll see kindergarteners dressed up in creative costumes, ready to tell everyone how much they love our Tulu festivals. It’s a heartwarming spectacle you won’t want to miss. Next up, a true testament to our heritage! Our bright young minds, aged 6 to 9, will present a fascinating “Tulu & Tulunadu Show and Tell” competition. They will showcase objects used in Tulunadu and speak in fluent Tulu about their history and importance. It’s a fantastic opportunity to see our next generation embrace and celebrate their roots. Kids aged 9 to 12 compete in the Yakshagana Dance Competition. With their powerful performances, these young artists will proudly carry on this cherished cultural tradition. The excitement won’t stop there! The stage will come alive with a series of melodious songs, colorful dance performances, and many more surprises and fun-filled activities for everyone. As the day unfolds, the aroma of traditional flavors will fill the air! Our talented men, the masters of Nalapaka, will be bu

This event is a celebration for our entire community. Entry is free for all Tulu Koota Kuwait members to come, participate and enjoy the evening together. Those who wish to showcase their talents, can now register for the competitions, which offer an opportunity to win exciting prizes and a great deal of pride. The day will conclude with a prize distribution and a traditional dinner for all participants and attendees.

For registrations, please contact: Mr. Suresh Salian-99161228; Mr. Shreenath Prabhu-67074782, Mr. Lionel Rayan-97731855; Ms. Veera Precilla D’Souza 66944930; Mr. Vijay Wilson Albuqurque-66935227.

Click the link or scan the QR code to register.

https://forms.gle/ Bv4GtWV7eh3tq3LK7

For more details and competition rules, visit our website – https://www.tulukootakuwait. org/