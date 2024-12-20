Tulu Koota Kuwait Holds 25th Annual General Body Meeting, Welcoming New Leadership and Celebrating Achievements

Kuwait: The Tulu Koota Kuwait (TKK) recently celebrated a significant milestone as it convened its 25th Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) at the Indian School of Excellence in Salmiya. This gathering serves not only as a formal assembly of the members but also as a platform to reflect on the year’s accomplishments and to lay the groundwork for future initiatives.

The program commenced on a patriotic note with the rendition of the Kuwait and Indian national anthems, setting a solemn yet vibrant atmosphere for the proceedings. A remarkable classical welcome dance, performed by the talented children of Tulu Koota Kuwait—Ms. Lauren Mascarenhas, Ms. Rachel Mascarenhas, Ms. Relony Cardoza, and Ms. Welona Albuquerque—captivated the audience, embodying the cultural richness that the association seeks to preserve.

The ceremony was officially inaugurated by the members of both the Managing Committee and the Advisory Committee, who performed the traditional lighting of the lamp. This symbolic act is a representation of knowledge and enlightenment, echoing the core values TKK stands for.

After the inaugural events, Mr. Shankar Shetty Pangala, the vice president of TKK, extended a heartfelt welcome to the association’s members. He took this opportunity to express deep gratitude to various sponsors, including Al Mulla Exchange, Bader Clinic, and TVS Hyder Group, whose unwavering support has been instrumental to the success of TKK’s initiatives throughout the year.

In an essential segment of the meeting, General Secretary Mr. Harish Bhandary Kaup presented the Annual Report for 2024, followed by the Audited Annual Financial Report presented by Internal Auditor Mr. Dinesh Ram Bannanje. Both reports received overwhelming approval from the assembly, with members expressing their satisfaction through thunderous applause.

As part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations, the Koota honored its first president, Mr. Aikala Sudhakar Shetty, recognizing his profound dedication and invaluable contributions to TKK over its 25-year journey. In addition to this special accolade, nine TKK members were lauded for their exceptional fundraising efforts in 2024, reflecting the spirit of community service and dedication that Tulu Koota stands for.

The association also took the opportunity to honor its members and their children for their outstanding achievements across various fields. Recognized were Melrick D’Souza for his first place in a District Level inter-school football competition; Melriya D’Souza, who secured second place; Aarav Manoj Kumar for his impressive fourth place in Under 19 Shot Put at CBSE’s cluster spanning 23 schools; and Patrick Riyan Pinto, who distinguished himself by attaining second place in the CBSE cluster chess tournament for under-11 boys. In addition to these recipients, the honoring of individuals such as cricket players from the Kuwait National Cricket team and winners from multiple academic competitions highlighted the immense talent within the Tulu Koota community.

The cultural program that followed was a grand display of unity and diversity featuring performances from association members of all age groups, which further enlivened the proceedings. The program was adeptly hosted by Mr. Devi Prasad Shetty.

Following the cultural performances, the Managing Committee concluded its tenure, and Returning Officer Mr. Prakash Godwin Pinto took charge of overseeing the election procedures for the 2025 Managing Committee. The elections culminated in the unanimous selection of Mr. Shankar Shetty as the new President, a decision met with enthusiastic applause by the members, affirming their confidence in his leadership.

The newly elected members of the Managing Committee include:

President: Mr. Shankar Shetty Pangala

Vice President: Mr. Roshan Prashant Quadras

General Secretary: Mr. Jagadeeshwar Shanubhogue Udyavara

Joint Secretary: Dr. Vanitha Vinod Kumar

Treasurer: Mr. Steevan Misquith

Internal Auditor: Mr. Lionel Rayan Mascarenhas

Cultural Secretary: Mr. Shrinath Prabhu

Sports Secretary: Mr. Dinesh Suvarna

Public Relations Officer: Mrs. Sharon Gonsalves

Welfare Officer: Mr. Sathish Kotian

During their introductory addresses, the newly elected officials assured the association members of their commitment to serve diligently during their tenure. President Mr. Shankar Shetty, in particular, emphasized the importance of unity among Tulu speakers while committing to upholding Tulu culture and heritage through various activities.

The outgoing committee members—Mr. Abdul Razak, Mr. Harish Bhandary, Mr. Dinesh Ram Bannanje, Mr. Vijay Wilson Albuquerque, and Mr. Vijay Kumar Kairangala—were also honored with mementos in recognition of their dedicated service.

A highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the Tulu Koota Kuwait calendar for 2025, a vibrant and colorful representation of festivals from Tulunadu alongside Kuwait’s public holiday list. This initiative, made possible through the sponsorship of Badr Clinic, further exemplifies TKK’s commitment to cultural awareness and celebration.

In a festive conclusion, Santa Claus made a jovial appearance to delight the children as he distributed sweets, followed by the ceremonial cutting of a Christmas cake. This act symbolized not only the holiday spirit but also an early celebration of the upcoming New Year 2025. The festivities culminated in a sumptuous dinner, elaborately catered by Shangri-La Caterers, designed to bring together the community in a spirit of generosity and unity.

In his Vote of Thanks, General Secretary Mr. Jagadeeshwar Shanubhogue U expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the contributions of sponsors like Al Mulla Exchange, Bader Clinic, and others whose support has been invaluable throughout the year. His acknowledgment extended to the various individuals and teams who coordinated the event’s success, including those responsible for photography, technical support, and arrangements for the festive celebrations.

The 25th AGM of Tulu Koota Kuwait was not only a moment of reflection but a compelling reminder of the richness of Tulu culture and the unyielding spirit of community among its members. As TKK steps into another year of service and celebration, the bond among its members continues to strengthen, paving the way for a vibrant future built on shared heritage and mutual respect.