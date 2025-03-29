Tulu Koota Kuwait hosts Grand Ramadan Iftar at Salmiya on 21st March 2025

Kuwait: Tulu Koota Kuwait hosted a memorable and blessed event, a Ramadan Iftar gathering, on Friday, 21st March 2025, at the Indian School of Excellence in Salmiya, solidifying its commitment to community and unity. Tulu Koota Kuwait (TKK), a prominent cultural association serving the Tulu-speaking community in Kuwait for 25 years, established in 2000, has been dedicated to fostering unity through language while promoting the rich social and cultural values of Tulunadu. The association, affiliated with the Indian Embassy in Kuwait, continues to support educational and welfare initiatives for the community.

The event, marked by warmth and camaraderie, drew a substantial gathering of members and esteemed guests. The event, skillfully hosted by TKK Cultural Secretary Mr. Srinath Prabhu, was a resounding success. The evening commenced with the respectful playing of the national anthems of Kuwait and India, followed by a serene recitation of the Holy Quran by Mr. Hafiz Noor, setting a tone of peace and reflection.

The occasion was graced by Chief Guest Mr. Jameel Ahmed, President of the Karnataka Muslim Welfare Association, Mr. Sudhakar Shetty, Convener of Tulu Koota Kuwait, Mr. Sathish Chandra Shetty, Advisor of Tulu Koota Kuwait, and Mr. Shankar Shetty, President of Tulu Koota Kuwait. President Shankar Shetty welcomed the gathering, emphasizing the spirit of unity and shared values exemplified during Ramadan. He briefed the gathering on the upcoming events of TKK and urged continued support from all. He also extended warm Ramadan greetings to all present.

In a gesture of respect and appreciation, Tulu Koota Kuwait honored the presidents of various Karnataka associations in Kuwait who extended their support to Tulu Koota Kuwait. Mr. Tharendra P. Shettigar, President of the Kuwait Kannada Koota and ex-president of TKK, addressed the gathering, sharing his valuable knowledge and insights on the importance of the event and expressed his greetings to TKK and all present.

TKK honored Chief Guest Mr. Jameel Ahmed, President of the Karnataka Muslim Welfare Association, with a flower bouquet, shawl, and memento as a token of respect. Following this, the keynote address, delivered by Mr. Ahmed, resonated deeply with the audience. He eloquently spoke about the significance of Ramadan, highlighting the virtues of compassion, charity, and communal sharing. He emphasized the importance of building bridges of understanding between different faiths and practices.

General Secretary, Mr. Jagadeeshwar Shanubhogue U, thanked everyone for their efforts and support in making the event a success. He especially thanked the TKK event sponsors Al Mulla Exchange, Badr Clinic Farwaniya, M A Hyther Group, Buran Tech, and other sponsors for their support throughout the year. He expressed gratitude to Shangri-La Caterers for the dinner, Wave Events and Rentals for the lighting and sound, and the Indian School of Excellence, Salmiya, for the venue.

The evening culminated in a traditional and sumptuous Iftar dinner, providing an opportunity for attendees to break their fast together and engage in meaningful conversations, strengthening the bonds of community. The event served as a testament to the spirit of Ramadan and the enduring values of unity and compassion promoted by Tulu Koota Kuwait, celebrating community spirit.