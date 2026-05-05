TVK needs minimum 10 seats to form govt in TN, eyes alliances

Chennai: Ending nearly six decades of Dravidian dominance in Tamil Nadu politics, actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has emerged as the surprise winner in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Contesting its maiden election, the party has not only made a dramatic entry but has also secured recognition as a major political force in the state. However, despite its impressive performance, TVK has fallen short of the simple majority mark required to form the government on its own.

In the 234-member Assembly, a party needs at least 118 seats for a clear majority. TVK is currently leading in 108 constituencies, leaving it 10 seats short of the halfway mark.

Adding to the arithmetic, Vijay has won from two constituencies — Perambur and Tiruchy East — and will have to vacate one seat, effectively reducing the party’s tally by one.

Further, one of the elected MLAs will have to be appointed as the Speaker. Since the Speaker does not vote during a confidence motion (except in the case of a tie), this effectively reduces the party’s voting strength again, increasing dependence on outside support.

This means TVK will require the backing of at least 12 additional legislators to comfortably prove its majority on the floor of the House.

The post-poll numbers suggest that several smaller parties and alliances could play a crucial role.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance has secured a fragmented mandate, with the Congress winning six seats, the Left parties — CPI and CPI(M) — bagging two seats each, while others like the Indian Union Muslim League and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi have also secured representation.

On the other hand, the AIADMK-led front has returned with modest numbers, with parties like the Pattali Makkal Katchi and the Bharatiya Janata Party winning a handful of seats. If TVK manages to secure support from even a section of these parties, it could comfortably cross the majority mark. However, it does not necessarily need the backing of all alliance partners; a smaller combination of support would suffice.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arelekar is expected to initiate the government formation process.

He may invite Vijay to stake a claim and prove his majority on the Assembly floor or ask him to submit letters of support from backing parties. If TVK fails to demonstrate majority support, the Governor could invite the second-largest party, the DMK, to explore forming a government. Should all options fail, the state may face President’s Rule, followed by fresh elections within six months.