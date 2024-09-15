Two Arrested for Cattle Theft in Gangolli, Kundapur

Kundapur: The Gangolli Police have arrested two individuals in connection with a cattle theft case reported on September 12 in Nayakwadi, Gujjadi village.

The accused, Sinan (19) from Gulvadi, Kundapura, and a minor, were identified through CCTV footage. During interrogation, both confessed to the crime.

The police seized the car used in the theft.

The operation was led by Gangolli Police Station’s Law and Order PSI Harish AR, Investigation PSI Basavaraj Kanashetti, and staff members Raju Naik, Shantararam Shetty, Raghavendra, and others, under the guidance of Udupi District Police Chief Dr. Arun K., Additional SPs ST Siddalingappa and Parmeshwar Hegde, Kundapur DYSP Belliyappa KU. and Byndoor Circle Inspector Savithra Tej

The swift action by the police has helped bring the perpetrators to justice.