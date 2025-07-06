Two Arrested in Mangaluru for Job Visa Fraud

Mangaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Mangaluru have apprehended two individuals from Mumbai on charges of defrauding 289 individuals of substantial sums, totaling crores of rupees. The suspects allegedly perpetrated the fraud by promising job visas for overseas employment opportunities.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Dilshad Abdul Sattar Khan, aged 45, and Sahukari Kishore Kumar, aged 34, also known as Anil Patil. Following their arrest, both suspects were presented before a local court. The court has remanded them into police custody, granting investigators the necessary time to conduct a thorough inquiry into the intricate details of the case, as stated by police officials familiar with the investigation.

The CCB’s operation underscores the ongoing efforts to combat fraudulent schemes targeting individuals seeking employment abroad. Authorities are urging the public to exercise heightened vigilance when engaging with agencies offering overseas job placement services. The investigation remains active, with law enforcement officials pursuing additional leads and potential accomplices involved in the fraudulent operation.