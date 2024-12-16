Two arrested with heroin near LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu: Two narcotics smugglers were arrested on Monday from whose possession 5.50 kg heroin was seized in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

“The seized quantity of heroin is worth crores in the international market. The seizure was made by police and army from the Nowshera sector during an operation to prevent the smuggling of contraband substances from across the Line of Control (LoC). The accused identified as Sahab Kumar, 25 and Subhash Chander, 36, were apprehended during a joint operation by the army and police in Sher and Kaneti forward villages late last evening,” officials said.

On Sunday, troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 495 gms of contraband substance from a drone sent into this side of the international border from Pakistan in the Arnia sector of Jammu district.

A hi-tech anti-drone system has been put in place all along the international border in J&K in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.

IG BSF frontier Jammu told a news conference here two days back that an anti-drone system has been put in place along the international border and this has minimised the possibility of drones being used from the Pakistani side for dropping weapons, drugs and cash.

It must be mentioned that drones are used by various terrorist outfits with the assistance of the army/rangers of Pakistan guarding the international border and the LoC to drop weapons, drugs and cash into the Indian side.

These consignments are meant to be picked up by the terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers to disturb peace in the union territory.

Terrorist activities have increased in J&K after peaceful people participative Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections. Security forces say that this has unnerved the handlers of terror sitting across the border, who have directed terrorists to give the dying terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir the last push.