Two CMFRI scientists earn prestigious NAAS recognition

Kochi: In recognition to the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute’s (CMFRI) pivotal role in advancing fisheries science, two of its scientists have been honoured by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) for their exceptional contributions.

Established in 1990, NAAS is dedicated to promoting excellence in agricultural sciences, encompassing other areas such as crop and animal husbandry, fisheries, agroforestry, and the agriculture-industry interface.

Dr Eldho Varghese, senior Scientist at CMFRI, has been elected as a NAAS Fellow, while Dr T.G. Sumithra has been selected as a NAAS Associate. These prestigious recognitions underline their contributions to agricultural research in their respective domains.

NAAS Fellowships are awarded to distinguished scientists from India and abroad for outstanding contributions to agriculture and allied sciences. The Associateship program, introduced to recognise young scientists under 40 years of age working in agriculture-related disciplines in India, highlights emerging talent in the field.

Dr Eldho Varghese was honoured for his innovative contributions to statistics, particularly in designing experiments for agricultural and fisheries research. His work includes statistical and ecosystem modelling, fish stock assessment, applying deep learning models in marine fisheries research, and developing computational tools for advanced data analysis.

Dr T.G. Sumithra was recognized for her groundbreaking research in fish health and marine microbiology. Her studies focus on the marine fish microbiome, fish diseases, and antimicrobial resistance. Her work has led to the creation of guidelines for responsible antibiotic use in aquaculture and eco-friendly technologies for bioethanol production and sustainable fish waste management.

NAAS, a national body devoted to agricultural sciences, serves as a premier platform for agricultural scientists to deliberate on pressing issues in research, education, and extension. It provides policy recommendations to planners and decision-makers while fostering cutting-edge research across diverse fields of agricultural sciences.