Two dead, one missing after train hits pedestrians in US

Columbus: Two people were killed and one person remains missing after multiple pedestrians were struck by a train in Fremont, Ohio, authorities confirmed.

The tragic incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Sunday near the Miles Newton Bridge in Fremont, a city located between Toledo and Cleveland along Lake Erie.

The Fremont Police Department, in coordination with other emergency responders, launched a search operation in the area, focusing on the Sandusky River, where one individual is believed to be missing.

Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez confirmed the two fatalities, noting that both victims were adults. However, the identities of the deceased have not yet been released, pending notification of their families.

Mayor Sanchez did not provide details on how many others may have been injured or required medical attention following the incident.

Following the collision, authorities immediately closed the Miles Newton Bridge to facilitate search and recovery operations.

Fremont Police issued a public advisory on X, urging residents and bystanders to avoid the area as emergency personnel continued their work.

“Due to an ongoing emergency response, the Miles Newton Bridge is closed. Please stay clear of the area to allow crews to conduct their operations safely,” the department posted.

Several law enforcement and emergency agencies responded to the scene, and the investigation into the cause and circumstances of the incident is ongoing. Officials have not yet disclosed how many people were on or near the tracks at the time the train passed.

The incident has drawn local attention as authorities continue to search for the missing person and determine the sequence of events that led to the tragedy. More information is expected to be released once families are notified and further details are confirmed by the police.