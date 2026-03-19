Two engineering students killed, three injured as SUV plunges into pit in Nalanda

Patna: A tragic road accident in Nalanda, Bihar, claimed the lives of two students and left three others injured on Thursday.

The incident occurred near Salepur village under the jurisdiction of Chandi Police Station around 1 PM, when a speeding SUV carrying five students went out of control.

The vehicle veered off the road, broke through the railing of a roadside bridge, and plunged nearly 20 feet into a water-filled pit below.

Before falling, the SUV also struck a tree, leaving it completely mangled.

All five occupants, aged between 20 and 25, were students and were reportedly on a recreational trip at the time of the accident.

Upon receiving information, police personnel from Chandi Police Station, along with local residents, launched a rescue operation.

The SHO of the Chandi police station confirmed the accident.

The victims were pulled out of the wreckage and rushed to a nearby hospital. However, two of the students succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Ashish Kumar and Rahul Kumar.

The injured — Utsav Singh, Shashikant, and Dheeraj Kashyap — were provided initial medical aid and later referred to Sadar Hospital, Biharsharif, for advanced treatment.

Officials stated that two of the injured remain in critical condition, while the third is stable.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the SUV was travelling at high speed and the driver of the vehicle lost control over the vehicle, leading to the fatal crash,” he said.

“All the victims are students of Chandi Engineering College, with their native homes in Rohtas and Samastipur districts. We have informed the family members of the victims,” the SHO said.

“The dead bodies were recovered and sent to Biharsharif Sadar Hospital for the post-mortem,” he said.

The incident has left the local community in shock, while police have initiated further investigation into the exact cause of the accident.