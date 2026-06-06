Two held for links with Pakistani handler: Probe into Karnataka case reveals wider online network

Tumakuru (Karnataka): The investigation into the case involving the arrest of two individuals for their alleged links with a Pakistan-based person through social media, and for engaging in activities considered prejudicial to India’s national security and sovereignty, has revealed that the youths attempted to organise others against the nation and carry out disruptive activities, police said on Saturday.

Karnataka’s Tumakuru Police arrested two youths, Allabakash (23), a resident of Sriramnagar in Tumakuru and Zameer Khan (23), a mason from Davanagere, on Friday for allegedly maintaining contact with a Pakistan-based individual through social media.

The police stated that they were engaged in activities considered prejudicial to India’s national security and sovereignty. The arrests were made under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The gang was busted by Tumakuru city police based on confirmed intelligence inputs from central intelligence agencies.

Sources stated that the Pakistan-based most-wanted terrorist named Rana Umar was the handler of the accused persons. Through the accused, the Pakistani handler was building an organised network successfully in the region.

Investigators further stated that both individuals were allegedly in continuous contact with the Pakistan-based handler for nearly 20 days through multiple social media platforms, including Instagram, X and WhatsApp groups.

According to police sources, the accused were initially drawn into conversations involving religious discussions, which later allegedly shifted towards narratives of unity and retaliation. Officials claimed that the communication gradually evolved into discussions about provocative activities.

The investigation also suggested that the handler referenced past incidents, including the killing of a cleric in Pune, and allegedly spoke about retaliation. Police suspect the existence of a wider network with possible followers in different parts of the country.

Police said the action was initiated based on a tip-off received on June 4. Kyathasandra police examined the mobile phone of Allabakash (23). During the interrogation, police found that he had allegedly been communicating in Hindi via Instagram with a Pakistan-based individual identified as Rana Bhai.

Investigators said the conversations reportedly included attempts to organise youth and discussions related to carrying out disruptive activities intended to disturb peace in the country.

Rana Unen is currently listed as a most-wanted criminal by India’s national investigative agencies. The Pakistani-based terrorist is alleged to have been in contact with several unsuspecting youths in India through social media platforms and was attempting to form an organisation for carrying out subversive activities, according to investigators.

Based on the findings, a case was registered at Tumakuru Town Police Station. Police said Zameer Khan had been absconding prior to his arrest.

Police sources said the arrests have raised several serious questions, given the nature of conversations that took place over just 20 days. The investigation has revealed that the accused were being influenced through WhatsApp groups, where the terrorist allegedly attempted to radicalise members under the guise of promoting unity within the community.

Police further stated that the accused had been systematically brainwashed as part of a larger conspiracy, which has now come to light, and the investigation is ongoing.

According to police, the arrested individuals were ordinary young men engaged in small jobs. About a month ago, they allegedly came into contact with Rana separately through Instagram. Later, they interacted multiple times on X and were eventually added to a WhatsApp group.

Initially, Rana reportedly shared messages about Islam and the teachings of the Prophet, but later began encouraging group unity in a more provocative manner, gradually shifting the discussion towards ideas of retaliation against the country, investigators said.

The probe also revealed that Rana referenced the killing of a cleric in Pune and spoke about taking revenge. He allegedly discussed preparations required for such acts and insisted that the community must remain united and not spare anyone. Police further suspect that Rana has followers in several parts of the country and had introduced the arrested youths to his wider network.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of the network and the nature of online coordination.