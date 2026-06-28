Two injured in stabbing after pub altercation over alleged harassment in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur: A late-night altercation at a pub in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, snowballed into a violent clash after some youths allegedly stabbed two men for opposing the harassment of two women, officials said on Sunday.

The two seriously injured victims were admitted to Tata Main Hospital (TMH). In a further escalation, the accused group reached the hospital, where both sides again clashed outside the emergency ward, triggering panic among patients and their attendants.

The incident took place at the Double Down Pub & Bar in the Bistupur police station area on Saturday night.

According to police and eyewitnesses, the pub was crowded late at night when a dispute broke out over the alleged harassment of two women.

When the youths accompanying the women objected, a verbal exchange started, which escalated into a physical fight. As the situation worsened, bouncers and security staff escorted people from both sides out of the pub.

It is alleged that after stepping outside, one group called reinforcements, and the two sides confronted each other again on the road. During this clash, two youths, identified as Himanshu Singh and Pratyush Singh, were stabbed multiple times.

Both of them collapsed on the road. With the help of locals, they were rushed to Tata Main Hospital.

Shortly after their admission, members of the rival group also reached the hospital, leading to another scuffle outside the emergency ward, creating panic in the hospital premises.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and brought the situation under control.

Bistupur police said an investigation has been launched. CCTV footage from the pub and nearby areas is being examined, and further action will be taken based on the statements of the injured, police added.

Efforts are on to identify and arrest the accused.