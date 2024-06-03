Two kids die in wall collapse in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two children died in a wall collapse in Hyderabad on Monday, police said.

Three children were also injured in the incident that occurred in Babulreddy Nagar in the Mailardevpally area.

Police and the personnel of the Disaster Response Force (DRF) of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) rushed to the spot. Rescue workers shifted the injured to Osmania Hospital, where the condition of two of them was stated to be critical.

Officials said an old wall collapsed following overnight rain. Five children playing near the wall were buried under the debris. Two girls, aged eight and three, were killed. The victims are children of migrant workers from Bihar.

A police official said the incident occurred around 10 a.m. when children were playing in front of their houses in Babulreddy Nagar under the limits of Mailardevpally Police Station of Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.