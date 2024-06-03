Cops arrest drug peddler in Bengaluru rave party case

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police arrested a drug peddler from Bengaluru on Monday in connection with the sensational rave party bust case involving Telugu actors and techies.

The arrested alleged drug peddler was identified as Omar Shareef, a resident of D.J. Halli in Bengaluru.

The police have seized 40 MDMA tablets from the accused. According to police, the accused was present at the rave party and had been asked to supply different kinds of drugs by the organisers.

Meanwhile, the sources in the Central City Crime Branch (CCB) of Karnataka Police said the sleuths were preparing to approach the court to obtain arrest warrants against a Telugu actress and 20 others who have not appeared for questioning even after police sent them notices.

The sleuths had issued notices to persons who tested positive for consumption of drugs in the rave party.

The police had raided the rave party titled ‘Sunset to Sunrise Victory’ on the outskirts of Bengaluru on May 20. The party was attended by around 100 people, including techies, Telugu actors, and others.

MDMA, cocaine, ganja, charas, and other narcotic substances were allegedly used at the party.

Of the 98 blood samples collected from people in the rave party, the presence of drugs was confirmed in 86. Police sources confirmed that more than 50 men and close to 30 women tested positive for drug consumption. The police were also investigating the possibility of a sex racket operating alongside the supply of drugs.

Five people were arrested in the case before it was transferred from the Electronics City police station to the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the CCB.

Also, three police personnel have been suspended for negligence in duty in connection with the case.



