Two killed as stored firecracker chemicals explode in Delhi house



New Delhi: Two men died after a stored quantity of sulphur and potash powder, to be used for fireworks, exploded at a home in Delhi’s outskirts, police said on Sunday.

According to police, a medico-legal case report was received at Narela Indistrial Area police station from Sri Raja Satyawadi Harishchand hospital (SRHC) regarding two persons brought dead with burn injuries.

“On enquiry, it was found that deceased were Gaurav, 20, a resident of Tikri Khurd village and Sahil, a resident of Najafgarh.

“Sahil is a friend of Gaurav and had come yesterday (Saturday) to meet him,” said a senior police official.

“As per statements of parents and neighbours, Gaurav puts up rehdi of Diwali items like lamp, cotton, diye etc and had stored potash and gandhak (sulphur) at his home, to be used during Diwali.

“Prima facie it appears that potash and gandhak mixture has exploded. A case under section 285,286, 304A of the IPC is being registered and investigation is being conducted,” the official added.